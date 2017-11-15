New Channel 4 dating show gives 20 contestants A Year to Fall in Love

Experimental format aims to tell the truth about dating in Britain in 2017

Channel 4 is giving 20 people just 12 months to find love in a new experimental series.

A Year to Fall in Love will follow the hopefuls over the course of a calendar year and aims to shine light on the truth of dating in modern Britain.

The series will begin as a single film on Channel 4 followed by a series on All 4; the singletons will film themselves in their pursuit of lifelong commitment.

“The series will explore the challenges of finding love at a time when relationships can feel increasingly disposable, with online dating and dependency on apps,” a statement from Channel 4 said.

“We’ll follow the journey of each individual as they navigate their way through these hurdles in search of the universal goal of true love.”

Lucy Leveugle, C4’s commissioning editor for factual entertainment, said, “By filming themselves, our 20 very engaging contributors offer an honest, unvarnished look at dating – from social media hook-ups to pub meets, falling in love to break-ups – told from their points of views.”

C4 has also commissioned The Wedding Shop, a new series following bridal and occasion wear designer Ian Stuart and the visitors to his exclusive bridal boutique.

“Visited by some of the most exacting brides, socialites and celebrities, the Grade One listed, central London destination is a hotspot for the rich and famous, known for iconic and exclusive dress and wedding dress designs,” the broadcaster said of the commission which has been announced as part of a presentation to potential advertisers in London on Tuesday night.