What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the chat show's return

After a nine month break, The Jonathan Ross show is back with a whole new line-up of stars on his sofa. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is it on?

The Jonathan Ross Show finishes on Saturday 18th November at 9.40pm on ITV.

Who’s on the sofa this week?

The host welcomes one final round of guests to take a seat in his green room, as his long-running celebrity interview show concludes. This time, he is joined by comedy actor, writer and stand-up star Peter Kay, The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans, and actress and singer Sheridan Smith, speaking in the wake of the release of her self-titled debut album.