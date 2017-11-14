Emmerdale: Lachlan White kills himself?

Twisted Emmerdale teen Lachlan White reaches breaking point next week when his bad behaviour is exposed to the rest of the family and he disappears after leaving worrying goodbye messages. Has his rivalry with Robert Sugden driven him to suicide?

Advertisement

Since his ex-stepdad was granted a stake in Home Farm by Lawrence, livid Lachlan has been consumed by rage as he vows revenge on Robert for worming his way into the White empire. When Aaron Dingle expresses concern about the guy’s increasing aggression, he reveals to Belle how her boyfriend almost hurt baby nephew Seb and hired a prostitute. Disgusted at what she hears, and horrified he doesn’t deny it, Belle dumps Lucky while Robert rubs his hands that his arch-enemy’s true colours are exposed as word reaches the rest of the family.

“Chrissie is shocked and horrified when she finds out about the prostitute,” says Louise Marwood, who plays the lad’s concerned parent. “Any mother would not want to hear that about their son. Lachlan continues to upset her with his behaviour which is distressing.”

Lachlan storms off and Chrissie is anxious when she receives a text from her son saying he’ll never return. Does Marwood believe he’s taken drastic action? “She knows he’s delicate and is worried what he’s capable of in terms of self harm or doing something stupid. When she gets the text she assumes the worst and thinks he might have killed himself.”

Later seen alone in a darkened room, haunted Lachlan leaves Belle a farewell voicemail before picking up an electric drill with a frighteningly determined look in his eye… What has he got planned?

“Lachlan is very unpredictable,” continues Marwood. “He is angry and wants to lash out and hurt people, especially now it’s fallen apart with Belle who has been a good influence on him. I think Chrissie has overprotected her son and never made him accountable for his behaviour. She thought she was doing the right thing but is paying the price for it now…”

While the drama with Lachlan plays out, Robert’s manipulation of the Whites threatens to be uncovered when Rebecca makes an alarming discovery. Panicking his fake investment in the business has been rumbled, the slippery Sugden attempts to talk his way out of it – but has he done enough? And how would Chrissie react if she knew the extent of her ex-husband’s deceit?

“If she finds out what he’s been up to it will send her over the edge. Robert has betrayed her so many times, and Chrissie had her suspicions about his ‘investor’ Kath from the start but no one believed her.”

Robert has effectively caused Lachlan’s meltdown, as the lad’s lashing out is a product of his frustration at the new dad’s machinations, so if he has killed himself will Chrissie blame her ex and be driven to murder herself? “If Lucky doesn’t come back she has lost everything – and we already know what Chrissie is capable of when she’s wronged…” teases Marwood.

Has Lachlan really taken his own life? Will Robert be able to get himself off the hook? And are next week’s twists paving the way for the Whites’ dramatic exit in January?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.