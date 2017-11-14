Emmerdale: Emma Barton’s murderer to kill again!?

Series producer Iain MacLeod also reveals when the evildoer will be unmasked

Emmerdale’s series producer Iain MacLeod has revealed when fans of the ITV soap will discover who bumped off Emma Barton. But might there also be a second murder in store?

The character was killed off last month, with villagers including sons Ross and Pete currently under suspicion of having pushed her from a viaduct.

“We’ll find out who did it before Christmas,” MacLeod told Inside Soap. “But could the killer strike again? If you’ve already committed a murder, you’d go to any lengths to cover it up – and of course, that’s what got Emma into this whole terrible mess in the first place.”

Viewers have already seen some flashback scenes charting hitherto unseen events from that fateful day.

And actress Gillian Kearney – who played Emma – has now told armchair detectives to remain eagle eyed when it comes to these echoes from the past:

“You’ll need to watch the flashbacks to find out what happened to her. Nobody knows what went on, and you won’t find out until it’s aired next month.

“As the flashbacks keep coming, the audience will think, ‘Oh, that’s something that we never thought about…'”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

