Emmerdale: Danny Miller teases Robert and Aaron’s “unusual” Christmas episode

The pair will be at the centre of the drama this festive season

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has revealed that this year’s Christmas Day episode of the ITV soap will provide out-of-the-ordinary drama for both Aaron and Robert.

“The Christmas Day episode is very unusual, but also very good,” Miller told Inside Soap. “Aaron will be a part of that, but it’s very much a ‘Robert coming to terms with life’ episode, rather than a ‘Robron’ episode. I’m excited about it.”

Viewers have already seen Robert claiming to have turned over a new leaf following the birth of his baby son. And it seems that the festive season will be putting his promises to the test.

Speaking about the upcoming drama, show boss Iain MacLeod said recently: “Being a parent changes you profoundly. And Robert feels that he’s let down the memory of his own dad, Jack.

“So Robert and Aaron will be at the centre of our Christmas Day episode, which is a mix of Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol. It’s a major turning point.”

