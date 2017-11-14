EastEnders: Whitney and Woody to split following Moose’s return?

A confused Whitney looks set to question her future with Woody following the return of a familiar face in next week’s EastEnders.

Lee’s pal Moose will turn up at the Queen Vic and soon realises that Whit hasn’t told her fiancé that her divorce papers have come through.

With Woody feeling threatened by Moose’s presence, he’s soon warning the returnee to stay clear of Whitney.

But Moose wastes no time in putting Woody in the picture about the secret that his girlfriend is keeping from him.

Events then come to a head when Moose and Woody come to blows, ruining Whitney’s plans for a night out at the theatre!

Tired of the friction, Whitney starts to worry that she’s rushing into marrying again so soon and tries to broach the subject with Woody. He, meanwhile, is getting advice from Stacey about giving Whitney more space…

By the end of the week, Whitney is feeling patronised by the man in her life and decides to remind both Woody and Moose of her strength. But in asserting her authority, will Whitney end up putting her relationship at risk?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders

