Coronation Street: Daniel and Sinead get back together?

Coronation Street is lining up a potential romantic reunion for Daniel Osbourne and Sinead Tinker as the estranged couple almost kiss next week. But while Sinead secretly hangs out with her ex she’s meant to be looking after little Joseph Brown – and tragedy almost strikes when she palms him off on someone else for the afternoon…

Advertisement

Buckling under the pressure of looking after boyfriend Chesney’s son, who’s back living with his dad after the shock death of mum Katy Armstrong, Sinead seizes an opportunity for respite when Izzy offers to mind her nephew for a few hours.

Heading to the pub to drown her sorrows, gallant Daniel notices Sinead is sozzled and offers to take her back to his flat for a coffee to sober her up.

As they chat about what could’ve been, both admit they still have feelings for each other and Daniel goes in for a kiss… In her semi-drunken state and having admitted to herself how unhappy she is at being a skivvy for her boyfriend’s kid, how will Sinead respond?

Having spotted her sneaking up to Daniel’s place earlier, troublemaker Tracy Barlow takes great delight in telling Chesney where his girlfriend was at the time of the accident. Raging at his other half for her neglect, Sinead blames herself and when Daniel offers comfort and tries to convince her it was not her fault, jealous Chesney is seething at the pair’s intimacy.

Later, Daniel is stopped in his tracks when he sees a booking at the bistro in the name of his estranged mum, Denise Osbourne. Losing his temper with co-worker Kate Connor, the mere mention of his mother really messes with his mind – but Chesney looks quietly pleased with himself as he notices Daniel’s discomfort… Did he make a fake booking on purpose to teach his love rival a lesson? Is this the start of vengeful Ches turning bad?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.