Currys PC World Black Friday 2017 deals: The best offers, discounts and cheap deals

The retailer has kicked off its discounts early in 2017 - here's the best of what's on offer so far...

Currys PC World is one of the biggest electrical retailers in the UK and one of the keenest discounters around Black Friday, so it’s certainly a shop worth considering if you’re looking for cheap deals in the coming days, weeks and months.

As a broad-based retailer, you should expect to see a massive range of different items discounted including televisions and audio equipment, laptops and tablets, white goods and small appliances such as kettles, coffee machines, toasters and beyond.

Although we’re expecting more discounted items at Currys PC World on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the retailer has already kicked off with a number of deals on its website.

What deals can I get right now?

Currys PC World are promising “Black Friday price now” on a huge range of goods already. Here’s some of what’s already available…

Televisions

There’s currently more than 30 discounted TVs including the LG 55UJ634V 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV which is reduced from £999 to just £549, saving you £450.

Headphones

If you’re looking for new headphones or in-ear phones, Curry’s are lsitings 20+ discounted items including JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones reduced to £64.95 from £119 and BEATS UrBeats Headphones at just £49.95.

Tablets

HUAWEI MediaPad T3 10 9.6″ Tablet – 16 GB is available for £99, reduced from £129.

Home cinema

SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar is reduced by a huge £150 to just £149, while you can also save over £100 on the SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS550 2.1 All-in-One Sound Bar

Laptops

There’s currently 10 laptops on sale, including £200 off the HP 15-bs559sa 15.6″ Laptop and the HP Pavilion x360 14-ba048sa 14″ 2 in 1

More deals to come…