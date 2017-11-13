When is Cyber Monday 2017? Where can I get the best deals?

Everything you need to know about the online discounting day

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is a relative newcomer to British retailing but has rapidly become one of the most popular shopping days of the year with some of the best deals available to online shoppers during 24 hours from the biggest retailers including Amazon, Argos and beyond.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a term used for the Monday after Thanksgiving (the fourth Thursday of November). It is also the Monday after discount day Black Friday and the day traditionally reserved for the best online discount deals in the run up to Christmas, although as Internet shopping becomes more prevalent online and offline deals are found across the whole long weekend.

When is Cyber Monday 2017?

In 2017 Cyber Monday falls on Monday 27th November.

Where does the name come from?

The origin of the name Cyber Monday appears to go back to 2005 and a Shop.org press release that read: “‘Cyber Monday Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year.” Since then the name seems to have stuck and the day has developed into a festival of savings for online shoppers.

Where can I get the best deals?

Although it’s too early for retailers to confirm what they will be discounting and when, many of the biggest online retailers are expected to take part in the event this year.

Amazon will almost certainly discount electronics from across their range including Amazon Prime memberships, Amazon Echo deals, the new Echo Show, Echo Plus (with built in smart home hub), the all-new Fire TVsupporting 4k and with Alexa voice control, Echo Connect and Echo Buttons. Also expect deals from across their network.

Argos are expected to discount on toys and consumer electronics as well as homewares, gardenware and beyond.

Currys and PC World are expected to offer discounts on computers, white goods and electronics

eBay always offer a range of special offers across the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday weekend

Very.co.uk are expected to offer a range of discounts on clothing and beyond

John Lewis could be offering deals across their range.

More updates as we get them..

