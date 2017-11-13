Amazon Black Friday 2017 deals – when does it start and how to get the best offers?

The online retail giant will announce will start Black Friday deals on 17th November 2017 and will have a pop-up store in Soho, London

Its nearly that time of year again, Black Friday 2017 and Cyber Monday are fast approaching and if you want to find the best deals, now is the time to start preparing.

Those wanting to avoid the hectic queues that Black Friday tends to create across high-street stores can shop to their hearts content online, as shoppers increasingly favour browsing e-tailers during the sales bonanza.

It was reported that over £2 billion was spent on Black Friday 2016, and Amazon UK were keen to profit from the annual pre-Christmas event by offering 12 days of deals for many in-demand products.

This year Black Friday falls on 24th November and Amazon have recently announced that their sale will start 10 days before on 17th November.

Keep on top of the Amazon online action by checking back on this page when Black Friday arrives to find our selection of the best offers and deals from the online giant.

How to get the best Black Friday deals from Amazon?

Amazon have a dedicated Black Friday page that details all the products they have on offer and its worth signing up to the daily deals email newsletter to stay ahead of the game. The Amazon mobile App will also be regularly updated on whats on offer and you’ll be able to get the latest deals straight from your mobile.

It is also highly recommended to sign up as an Amazon Prime customer as Prime customers will get free postage and packaging on all purchases, in addition to exclusive early access to Lightning Deals, throughout the Black Friday period, between 17th – 26th November.

What are Amazon Lighting Deals and ‘Deals of the Day’?

Amazon will have new ‘Deals of the Day’ every day throughout the period, ranging from Amazon devices, electronics and pet supplies to kitchen and home & garden items. There will also be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – introduced throughout the sale, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

Amazon Prime members, including customers enjoying a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals.