Who are Jack and Joel? X Factor wildcard for Simon Cowell’s Groups category joins live shows

The Oxford graduates have earned their spot at the live shows after a public vote to save them

The X Factor 2017 Groups wildcard: Jack and Joel

Ages: 22

From: Lincolnshire and London

Bio: After studying Geography and Maths at Oxford university, the friends began singing together at the end of their first year.

“We have so much individuality in what we do,” said Joel. “When we’re performing together there’s nothing like it, it’s so electric.”

What did Jack and Joel sing in their first audition?

The pair did a mash-up of “all the upbeat singles from Ed Sheeran’s album”, much to the judges’ initial horror.

Although unsurprisingly Simon, Sharon, Nicole and Louis were quickly won over by their distinctive style.

What happened to Jack and Joel at the Six Chair Challenge?

The pair had a bit of a rough time at Bootcamp. When they performed Black Magic by Little Mix, Jack said that the nerves had got the better of his vocal.

However, they certainly didn’t hold back at the Six Chair Challenge. They initially sang Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera but were stopped by Simon who said that the performance was “all wrong”.

Boos echoed around the arena, and Simon said he wanted to hear another song which prompted the boys to bring out Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

Luckily Simon said he “loved weird” and they went through to his Judges’ Houses.

How did Jack and Joel get to the live shows?

Singing for Simon and Cheryl at Judges’ Houses, Jack and Joel performed Pink’s Get The Party Started and Missy Elliott’s Get Ur Freak On. Oh, and they also chucked in an original rap too!

Although it wasn’t enough for Simon to take them through, they were the Group who were voted through as the wildcard to the live finals after gaining the most votes in the Groups category.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.