What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about this weekend's episodes of ITV’s singing competition with Simon Cowell

It’s time! To face! The music! Again!

Advertisement

The X Factor 2017 is back, and this weekend sees the continuation of the live shows, with two more acts due to leave this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The 2017 series continues with the live shows on Saturday 11th November at 8.10pm and Sunday 12th November at 7.30pm on ITV.

Who are The X Factor 2017 judges?

For the first time since 2010, the show has kept the same line-up as the previous year. That means Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne are all returning to the panel.

However, Alesha Dixon also appeared in several episodes filling in for Sharon and Nicole.

Advertisement

What’s changed for the live shows this year?

The amount of X Factor live weeks will be slightly reduced as this series contains five fewer live shows than last year. Not only that, The X Factor will be scrapping the much-mocked jukebox – you know, the one that was definitely-completely-don’t-suggest-otherwise random in its theme selections.