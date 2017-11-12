The X Factor weekly results – who was eliminated and who won the Sunday night prize?

With a brand new format and a very different sing-off each Sunday, here are all the results from the show so far

Week 3

Who won the viewers’ vote? Kevin Davy White

Who was eliminated? Jack and Joel

Week 2

Who won the viewers’ vote? Kevin Davy White

Who was eliminated? Traceyleanne Jefford

“I’m privileged to make the second week and I’ve had the besets time of my life,” Tracyleanne said to Dermot O’Leary after being told she was out of the competition. “But I’m not going to stop. I will keep on going and going and going until I reach the top. Thank you for making my life change.”

Who won the viewers’ vote? Rak-Su

For the second week in a row, Rak-Su came top of the public vote after wowing the judges and viewers at home with their original song Dimelo.

Who was eliminated? Leon Mallett

“The whole thing has been a highlight…sharing a stage with such talent, I just feel so humble and blessed,” Leon told Dermot O’Leary just after he was eliminated. “It’s been a great year, everyone is amazing and thanks to the public for voting me back and letting me have this opportunity.”

Week 1

Who was eliminated? Talia Dean

Talia became the second act to leave the competition after Spencer Sutherland’s exit on Saturday. Talia said that she thought all of the finalists who were remaining in the competition were “all so amazing” and that there was “no competing” with them. What a woman!

Who won the viewers’ vote? Rak-Su

After winning the most votes from viewers from every act in both the Overs and the Groups, Rak-Su then went up against Grace Davies in the Prize Fight sing-off. Although ultimately, it was Grace who won the trip to New York to meet Pink.

Who was eliminated? Spencer Sutherland

Poor Spencer. His parents had flown all the way from America to the UK for the first time ever, but he was voted out in the blink of an eye during the first live show. Well, the blink of twelve and a half minutes to be precise.

Yet just an hour earlier, Louis had been saying: “I know how hard you work behind the scenes. You’re one of the most professional contestants I’ve ever worked with on the show.”

Who won the viewers’ vote? Grace Davies

An early favourite from day one, perhaps it was no surprise that Grace won the most votes on Saturday night.

Dermot rather prematurely asked her how she felt about winning the prize of going to New York to meet Pink, to which Grace had to remind him that she needed to win the sing-off on Sunday before that happened.

