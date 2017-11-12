Sharon Osbourne sobbed during Lloyd Macey’s X Factor tribute to George Michael

Osbourne - who was a friend of the late singer - became incredibly emotional during the Welsh contestant's performance

X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne became so emotional during a contestant’s performance on Sunday night that she had to have consoled by her colleague, Nicole Scherzinger.

Osbourne, who was close friends with George Michael, burst into tears as Welsh singer Lloyd Macey put his spin on A Different Corner for the show’s tribute to the British artist.

Scherzinger – who later told Lloyd that he’d made her feel very emotional too – couldn’t resist reaching out and giving Osbourne a supportive cuddle while Macey belted out his high notes.

As the performance ended and host Dermot O’Leary turned to Osbourne for her thoughts she remained visibly moved, with tears still streaming down her face as she gave her verdict.

“It made me miss George so much” said Osbourne, who thanked Lloyd for his performance. Macey went on to win the night and go head to head with Saturday night winner Kevin Davy White in the Prize Fight for the chance to support Little Mix in concert.

The X Factor continues on ITV on Saturday and Sunday nights