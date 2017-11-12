What time is Blue Planet II episode 3 on TV? Where is it filmed, and what animals are featured?

David Attenborough takes viewers on a journey round the world's coral reefs in this Sunday's episode, exploring the "undersea cities" rich in life

Blue Planet II has emerged from the depths of episode two into shallower waters this week, taking viewers on a stunning journey through the world’s coral reefs.

Green turtles swim in the warm waters off Borneo, while psychedelic cuttlefish hypnotise crab and bizarre-looking ‘bobbit’ worms wait in the sea floor for unsuspecting fish.

Coral reefs cover just 0.1 per cent of the ocean’s surface area, yet they are home to 25% of all known marine species – these are the rainforests and jungles of the deep, and just like the rainforests these habitats too are facing environmental challenges due to climate change. A powerful sequence in time lapse shows how warming waters are “bleaching” the sea’s coral formations.

Find out more about Blue Planet II episode three below.

What time is Blue Planet II on TV?

Episode three begins at 8pm this Sunday 12th November on BBC1.

Find out more about some of the locations featured below.

Bottlenose Dolphins – Egypt

In the Red Sea, bottlenose dolphins play with seaweed, pieces of coral and jellyfish

Green Turtles, Saddleback Clownfish and Bump Head Parrotfish – Borneo

Groupers hunting with Octopus – Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is made up of 3,000 coral reefs and is larger in area than the entire United Kingdom. Research suggests that one of the reef’s inhabitants, the coral grouper rivals the chimpanzees in intelligence. Blue Planet II captures this creature coordinating with an octopus, teaming up to flush out a fish from a hard-to-reach crevice.

Broad Club Cuttlefish, Bobbit Worms and Monocle Breams – Indonesia

Up to a metre long, bobbit worms burrow into the sand and wait for prey with just their antennae showing. When a fish passes, they strike.

Grouper, Grey Reef Sharks – French Polynesia

Grey reef sharks patrol the edge of the coral reef in Fakarava, French Polynesia.