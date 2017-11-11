X Factor’s Rak-Su added the words “Netflix and Chill” to George Michael’s Faith and fans are furious

The band wrote their own rap lyrics for George Michael week and Twitter's not very happy about it

Is it a crime to slip the phrase Netflix and Chill into a rewrite of George Michael’s Faith?

Advertisement

That’s the question dividing X Factor viewers on Twitter after Simon Cowell’s group Rak-su opted to write their own lyrics for their take on the singer’s classic.

“Girl you’re my idol, let’s Netflix and Chill”, they sang, sampling the 1987 smash hit and putting their own twist on it.

The judges loved the performance with mentor Simon Cowell arguing that Rak-su’s version of the song was probably what it would have sounded like had Michael released it in 2017.

But on Twitter the response wasn’t quite as universally positive.

Not sure how I feel about having the lyric "netflix and chill" mixed in with George Michaels faith…#XFactor pic.twitter.com/w7hnz7RHo8 — Laura-Jane (@OhSoLaurs) November 11, 2017

Errrrrr when did @GeorgeMichael ever sing about 'Netflix and chill??' This is excruciating 🙈🙉🙉🙉 #xfactor — Sharon (@see75) November 11, 2017

Some fans were outraged that the band had messed about with the lyrics of the title track from Michael’s Ivor Novello-winning debut solo album.

Rak Su should be arrested for doing that to a George Michael song #xfactor — KP (@IamKP17) November 11, 2017

OK let's just call this week's #XFactor absolutely destroying classic #GeorgeMichael songs. There was no 'Netflix and chill' in Faith. Not on. Not good. No — Annie C (@gingerannie34) November 11, 2017

OMG what have you done to ‘Faith’ not happy #XFactor — Erica Henderson (@EricaHe6373) November 11, 2017

Actually offended by what Rak-Su just did to “Faith” 😖 #XFactor — 🍂alexander 🍂 (@alexanderls3) November 11, 2017

Catching up…”Netflix and chill” as a lyric has no place in George Michael’s Faith. Or anywhere, ever #XFactor — stacia briggs (@womaninblack) November 11, 2017

It makes me really sad that they just sang "Netflix and chill" over George Micheal tell me why????😱#xfactor — Amy cullen (@Amy_cullen22) November 11, 2017

Rak-su weren’t the only acts who came under fire, though. Irish brothers Sean and Conor Price were also criticised for adding a rap to their take on Freedom.

#Xfactor have ruined so many George Michael songs tonight. Why are they all insisting on rapping over these classic hits?! No Cowell. Just.No. — Fiona Trebill (@FionaTrebs) November 11, 2017

However, some fans thought there was absolutely no harm done and praised the groups for their choices.

Rak-Su yaaaaasssss! They did a great job with Faith! #xfactor — Erin Louise Hunt (@erinlouisehunt) November 11, 2017

I quite liked Rak-Su's version of Faith. #XFactor — Dylan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Harkinson) November 11, 2017

Wow! Totally amazed by this performance by Rak-su of Faith 😱😱😱 SO GOOD! #XFactor — Alice Fairweather ✨ (@zestofalice) November 11, 2017

I’m in love with Rak-Su! Their take on Faith was amazing #XFactor 🔥🔥 — Antonia Louise Byrne (@AntoniaLouise93) November 11, 2017

Rak-Su has made Faith sound amazing. Still not better than the original but an amazing remix #xfactor — Rebecca Pritchard (@BeccaSPritchard) November 11, 2017

Advertisement

Did you think it was a crime to mess with Faith? Cast your vote and have your say.