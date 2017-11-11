Who is Pasha Kovalev? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

He's the dashing dancer with moves too hot for his native Siberia

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Pasha Kovalev

Age: 37

Advertisement

Born: Komsomolsk, Siberia.

Twitter: @PashaKovalev

Instagram: pashakovalev

Strictly Wins: 1. He lifted the Glitterball trophy with Caroline Flack in 2012, but has previously come second with Chelsee Healey and Kimberley Walsh.

Which Strictly celebrity has Pasha been paired with? Chizzy Akudolu

Who is Pasha Kovalev?

Born in Siberia, he started dancing at the age of eight. Having competed with his partner Anya Garnis in Amateur Latin championships in Russia, they moved to the US in 2001.

In 2007 the pair competed in So You Think You Can Dance, and following this Pasha participated in eight seasons of the US show as a choreographer.

Pasha joined Strictly for series nine back in 2011 and immediately made an impression. He placed second for two years running with Chelsee Healey and Kimberley Walsh, and won the show with partner Caroline Flack in 2014.

Advertisement

After partnering Rachel Riley in 2013, the pair went on to have a real-life relationship and are still currently dating.