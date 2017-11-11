Who is Alisah Bonaobra? Wildcard joins X Factor live shows

Alisah is The X Factor contestant with nine lives, and now she has won a place in the live shows in Sharon's Girls category

The X Factor 2017 Girls wildcard: Alisah Bonaobra

Twitter: @alisah_tvoph

Advertisement

Age: 22

From: Philippines

Bio: The young singer already has quite the career. She placed second in the Philippines’ version of The Voice and now she’s through to the live shows on The X Factor!

How did Alisah Bonaobra get to the live shows?

The word rocky road doesn’t even begin to cover it.

When Alisah Bonaobra performed in a group at Bootcamp, she was told it was a no and that she hadn’t made it through to the next stage of the competition.

Whereas all of the other hopefuls looked a bit sad and left the stage, Alisah wasn’t taking no for an answer.

Falling to the floor and bursting into tears, she begged Simon and the other judges to give her another go. She drew so much sympathy from Nicole Scherzinger that the judge left her seat, went to comfort her on stage and asked what she wanted to do.

And then, just like a scene from a naff film, Alisah spontaneously burst into a few bars of We Belong Together from Mariah Carey. It came from absolutely nowhere and it was actually a bit cringe.

But it turned out that bursting into tears worked and miraculously it worked and she got a pass through to the next round.

Well if at first you don’t succeed, cry, cry again.

At the end of Bootcamp there was egg well and truly on Simon’s face when Alisah returned and gave a gravity-defying performance of Defying Gravity from Wicked and rendered the judges speechless. Very deservedly, Alisah then went through to the Six Chair Challenge.

What happened for Alisah at Judges’ Houses?

There were more tears from Alisah when she was told at Sharon Osbourne’s Judges’ Houses that she hadn’t won a place in the final.

But unsurprisingly, she was the act from the Girls category who was voted through to the live shows by viewers eager to see more of that incredible voice.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.