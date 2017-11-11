The X Factor week three: who sang the best?

Simon Cowell returned to the X Factor live shows last week, just in time to announce ANOTHER major format change – and then change his mind about it.

We thought we were going to be waving goodbye to FOUR contestants in week three, with two acts going home on Saturday evening and two more saying so long on Sunday night, but Mr Cowell said it wouldn’t be fair to boot so many people out this early on and decided that only TWO acts will leave the competition this weekend.

So who’ll be going home at the end of George Michael Week? And who’ll have what it takes to survive and sing another day?

Take a look through tonight’s performances and decide for yourself…

Song: Faith – George Michael

The judges said: “What a way to open George Michael week, I love it” said Nicole who said the boys were “bridging the gap” between the old and the new with their original rap, which sampled the George Michael classic. She praised the band for keeping the “the integrity of the song” and told them they’d done a “beautiful job”.

“Every week it gets better and better” said Louis. “You make it look so easy and I know how hard you work behind the scenes.” And Sharon Osbourne said she “really enjoyed it”. “I just love the fact that as George said he hoped his catalogue would go on for generations to come and here we are with another generation” she added.

“What you did says everything about who you are” said mentor Simon Cowell. “You’re current, you’re relevant. There’s something very infectious about you guys. I do believe, I don’t want to jinx this, I think we’re watching stars being born in front of us.”

Song: The Edge of Heaven (Wham!)

The judges said: “You didn’t sound amazing, you sounded Wham-azing” said Nicole. “You’re like a modern day Wham, I suppose” said Louis, who thought the boys had a great future in television. “It really suited you” said Sharon of the song choice, “really, well done”. Mentor Simon, who seemed to forget the boys were up next and lambasted them the week before, said the performance was “the best we’ve seen from you so far”.

Song: Killer / Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone (George Michael)

The judges said: After giving the band a standing ovation Nicole told the group they “looked fantastic and sounding amazing”. “Your father would be so proud of you watching that because it was your best performance yet”, said Louis. “Your mum told you in the video to slam it and you slammed it tonight” said Sharon, “it was just great”. “Something clicked tonight” said Simon. “This was great.”

Song: Freedom! ‘90 (George Michael)

The judges said: “I love that I got to hear your vocals this week” said Nicole who added that they boys were “just a breath of fresh air”. Louis said he loved the fact that the boys were “real” and wants everyone to vote for them. Sharon praised the pair for their enthusiasm and said the performance was “really well done”. Simon told the boys that they reminded him of his dogs Squiddly and Diddly (no, really), because you never know what they’re going to do next. He said the first half of the performance was “all over the place” but improved in the second half and he hoped the audience would pick up the phone and vote for them.

Song: Careless Whisper – George Michael

The judges said: “You just pulled the cat out of the bag with that” said Simon, who described Matt’s performance as “ballsy and by far the best you’ve ever done so far”. Louis agreed, telling Matt that he “picked one of George’s most iconic songs and turned it into a big rock ballad. Your greatest vocal performance!”

“That version was rockin!” said Sharon who added that she loved the grittiness in Matt’s voice. She said she could still feel a little bit of insecurity with Matt as an artist. “I know, I’m a bitch” she told the crowd when they booed her “but listen, you just need to feel more comfortable.”

“I’m so proud of you, you came out like a superhero tonight” said mentor Nicole. “I want you to sing for your boys every week!”

Song: Fastlove Part 1 – George Michael