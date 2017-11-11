Home and Away: Alf meets long-lost grandson Ryder, but can he be trusted?

Home and Away’s Alf Stewart is stunned to come face-to-face with a teenager claiming to be his long-lost grandson in upcoming episodes – but is newcomer Ryder Jackson telling the truth? And will he be bring trouble to his estranged family?

Having caught Ryder red-handed thieving from the surf club, and then from his wallet, Alf can’t believe it when the delinquent dude tells the Summer Bay veteran he’s been looking for him as he’s his grandfather. Daughter Roo arrives to meet Ryder and insists he’s not her son – so who’s his mother?

Ryder reveals his link to Alf is through his other daughter Quinn Jackson, who was a product of an affair with a fellow soldier during Mr Stewart’s service in the Vietnam war and who Alf didn’t even know existed until she was in her 20s.

Contacting Quinn for confirmation, Ryder’s story checks out but Quinn also explains that her misbehaving offspring has run away from boarding school. Alf agrees with Quinn that the boy needs to be sent back while his mother is away working on a cruise ship, but Ryder begs his estranged granddad and aunt to let him stay with them in the Bay until his mother returns.

But wanting to bond with his new-found relatives isn’t the only reason Ryder wants to stick around, as Coco Astoni soon catches his eye… How will Alf and Roo cope having a teenager in their care again? Is love in the air for Ryder and Coco? And will Quinn be returning now her son has tracked down the Stewart clan?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday 20 and Friday 24 November on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.