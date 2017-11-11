Accessibility Links

Who is Holly Tandy? Meet the youngest contestant on The X Factor 2017

The 16-year-old is aiming to be one of Sharon Osbourne's Girls at Judges Houses

Holly Tandy X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures, JG)

The X Factor 2017 acts: Holly Tandy

Twitter: @TandyHolly

Age: 16

Bio: Holly is the youngest contestant on this year’s X Factor, having turned 16 during one of the shows, and still lives at home with her mum and dad.

She left school to become a performer, but assured the judges that her ambition goes beyond singing to empty rooms in working mens’ clubs. She credits her 85-year-old granddad – who used to sing in a band in his youth – as her inspiration.

She is a Barnsley FC fan, and was spotted taking in a game at their home ground this past weekend.

What did Holly sing in her audition?

Her show-stopping performance of Alicia Key’s If I Ain’t Got You wowed the judges, and brought her granddad to tears backstage. Check it out below.

After receiving a unanimous “yes” from the judges she strolled through the Six Chair Challenge, and she will be in Sharon’s group for the Judges’ Houses stage.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV

