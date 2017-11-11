Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: watch Fiz and Beth’s ferocious mud fight – see the full scene

Get a sneak peek look at the pair coming to blows

Beth and Fiz are fighting dirty on Coronation Street next week when they start slinging mud (quite literally!) at each other.

And you can watch their scrap in its entirety right here first ahead of its transmission during Monday’s double bill.

It all kicks off between the two of them after Beth finds out that Fiz and Tyrone kept quiet about the money they received through the crowdfunding website.

As news breaks that the cash was spent on a van, the factory girls grow livid, accusing Fiz of scamming them.

As a fight breaks out on the cobbles, Beth ends up throwing a handful of soil in the face of Fiz, who retaliates by then getting hold of some mud herself. Chaos then inevitably ensues…

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street 

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

