Coronation Street: Nicola to destroy Phelan’s marriage? Watch the new scene

Will Eileen discover all about Pat's villainy?

CORRIE 9300 WEDS 15TH NOV 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Villainous Pat Phelan returns from holiday in next week’s Coronation Street – and wastes no time in trying to cover his tracks.

You can get a sneak peek of a scene from Wednesday’s episode right here in which Pat takes daughter Nicola to one side and begs her not to ruin his marriage.

As fans know, Nicola now knows that Phelan is guilty of rape and intends to put Eileen in the picture.

Screen Shot 2017-11-10 at 09.04.55

With Nicola convinced that Eileen deserves to know that she’s married to a consummate liar, Phelan tries to convince her otherwise.

But will Phelan’s mind games work or is Nicola too smart to be duped?

Watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street.

