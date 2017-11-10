Accessibility Links

Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?

You can probably guess the answer...

There’s bad news for Coronation Street fans tonight: Friday’s double bill is not in the schedules thanks to live international football taking its place.

Usually, Corrie is to be found at both 7.30 and 8.30pm, but an England v Germany friendly from Wembley will be showing on ITV instead.

Coverage of the match begins at 7.30pm with kick-off at 8.00pm.

As for Coronation Street, it’s back on Monday, with upcoming drama including Billy’s shock arrest, a new kiss for Rana and Kate, plus the the return of murderous Phelan from his holidays…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

