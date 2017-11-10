Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?
You can probably guess the answer...
There’s bad news for Coronation Street fans tonight: Friday’s double bill is not in the schedules thanks to live international football taking its place.
Usually, Corrie is to be found at both 7.30 and 8.30pm, but an England v Germany friendly from Wembley will be showing on ITV instead.
Coverage of the match begins at 7.30pm with kick-off at 8.00pm.
As for Coronation Street, it’s back on Monday, with upcoming drama including Billy’s shock arrest, a new kiss for Rana and Kate, plus the the return of murderous Phelan from his holidays…
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below
