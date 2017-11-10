When will Death in Paradise be back for series 7?

DI Jack Mooney has only just got his feet under the table, but now there will be a hiatus for the rest of the year

The good news is that Death in Paradise will be coming back for series seven on BBC1. The bad news? It won’t be until 2018.

Ardal O’Hanlon may be settling in to life in Saint Marie as DI Jack Mooney, but after the series finale it will be quite a while before we get a chance to catch up with him, Siobhan, Florence, JP, Dwayne, Catherine and the Commissioner.

The drama is filmed in Guadeloupe by Red Planet Pictures and created by Robert Thorogood.

Alongside O’Hanlon, the main cast (Josephine Jobert, Danny John-Jules, Tobi Bakare and Don Warrington) are all expected to return.

Elizabeth Kilgarriff, BBC Commissioning Editor and Executive Producer, said in a statement: “Death in Paradise is pure escapism for BBC1 viewers and I am delighted to confirm it will be returning for another series.

“Kris has been a brilliant and heroic detective who will be greatly missed, but I am so pleased to welcome Ardal to the team and can’t wait to see him take the reigns as our leading Caribbean crime fighter.”