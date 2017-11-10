Meet the cast of Safe House series 2

The ITV thriller is back on our screens with a completely new set of characters and stars. Here's everything you need to know...

It’s been almost 18 months, but ITV drama Safe House is finally back on our screens, sticking to the same formula – a former detective turns his hand to running a house protecting vulnerable witnesses for the police – but, following the exit of Christopher Eccleston, with a completely new cast.

Advertisement

Meet the new characters and find out where you’ve seen the actors who play them before…

Tom Brook – Stephen Moyer

This series is centred around the character of Tom Brook who, like Robert Carmichael from the last series, is a former detective. Tom is looking for something to do now that his time in the police is over, before getting caught up investigating an abduction that appears linked to a previous case of his own.

After Christopher Eccleston left the show after a single series, ITV bosses chose Stephen Moyer to replace him. With his television career reaching its 25th year in 2018, the Essex-born actor has some huge credits under his belt. You’re most likely to recognise him from HBO’s True Blood, where he played vampire Bill Compton, or from Fox’s US drama Shots Fired, which aired earlier this year.

Sam Stenham – Zoe Tapper

Tom’s partner Sam Stenham is a trained psychologist who opens her home to victims in need of police protection. She extends a compassionate hand to those in need but does not let herself become a pushover.

Advertisement

Zoe Tapper, 35, has a slightly more modest filmography than co-star Moyer, but that doesn’t mean you won’t recognise her: in 2013, she appeared in the first series of ITV’s Mr Selfridge. Her most significant roles, however, were as Mina Harker in ITV fantasy Daemons, and as Dr Anya Raczynski in the BBC remake of Survivors.