Hollyoaks: Tony takes over the Loft – and Grace is furious!

Hollyoaks: Tony takes over the Loft – and Grace is furious!

Warren leaves Mr Hutchinson his share of the club. Hilarity ensues...

There’s a changing of the guard at the Loft nightclub in Hollyoaks this coming week as Tony Hutchinson discovers Warren Fox has left him his share of the bar – much to business partner Grace Black’s horror.

Following his shock departure earlier this week when he abducted his baby daughter and fled the village, leaving his newborn son and baby mama Sienna Blake behind, Tony is stunned to learn of Foxy’s parting gift. Tone stepped in when Warren almost killed Joel Dexter when it emerged his son was responsible for the death of his sister Katy, and not Bart McQueen who Warren murdered thinking he’d given her a lethal dose of drugs.

Realising he’d killed the wrong man, Warren would’ve finished off his own flesh and blood and gone on the run for another murder had Tony not intervened and stopped him. As a thank you to the village veteran, Warren has given over his share in the Loft – and judging from her expression, business partner Grace was clearly not consulted…

Fuming she’s been lumbered with Tony, gangster Grace vows to do anything to stop this new partnership from actually happening. But how far will she go? Is Tony in danger? Or will he convince Grace he’s got what it takes to run a hip and happening club?!

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

