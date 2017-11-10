Accessibility Links

EastEnders: a week in Walford – a review

EastEnders: a week in Walford – a review

David Brown and Johnathon Hughes offer their take on the latest drama

Welcome to A Week in Walford – our EastEnders review show in which we look back at recent events in Albert Square.

From Kathy and Willmott-Brown’s encounter to Tom’s humiliation by way of Karen Taylor’s renaissance, we reflect on all the drama coming out of E20 in the last five days.

Join hosts David Brown and Johnathon Hughes for their take on the BBC1 soap:

View the latest episodes below:

