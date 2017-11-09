Meet the cast of DCI Banks

Here’s who’s who in the fifth series of the popular detective drama

Detective drama DCI Banks is back – and the new series is set to be the grittiest yet as Banks and his team pit their skills against a ruthless adversary who will stop at nothing to escape justice. Find out more about the cast below…

Stephen Tompkinson

Who does he play? If you don’t know the answer to that, you must be a Banks newbie. Tompkinson is the main man, tenacious ex-Scotland yard copper Detective Chief Inspector Alan Banks. This series he’ll face an unexpected challenge from within as well an old foe.

Where do I recognise him from? He played vet Danny Trevanion in Wild at Heart and has also appeared in Ballykissangel, Truckers and the sitcom Trollied.

Caroline Catz

Who does she play? DI Helen Morton who appears to have her eyes on Banks’s job.

Where do I recognise her from? Catz loves the role of a cop ­– she’s played an officer of the law in Murder in Suburbia, The Vice and The Bill. Fans of Doc Martin will recognise her as Louisa Glasson.

Andrea Lowe

Who does she play? DS Annie Cabbot, Banks’ colleague and former love interest.

Where do I recognise her from? She played Lucy in miniseries Love Life, guest starred in two episodes of The Tudors as a fictional mistress of Henry VIII, and appeared in medical drama Monroe.

Samuel Anderson

Who does he play? The likeable Vince, the newest member of Banks’s investigative team.

Where do I recognise him from? He played teacher Danny Pink in the eighth season of Doctor Who and has also appeared in Emmerdale, Gavin & Stacey and Trollied.