Hollyoaks: Cindy marries Dirk but has Milo destroyed the family?

Hollyoaks’ Cindy Cunningham and Dirk Savage finally got hitched tonight, but there’s no chance of a happy ending for the newlyweds as creepy lodger Milo Entwistle’s meddling forced Holly to move out of the family home after he deliberately made her believe her new stepdad is a sex pest.

Desperate to sabotage the nuptials as he doesn’t think Dirk, with his dodgy deals and moneymaking schemes, is good enough for Cindy, Milo planted the sex tape Holly’s rapist ex Nick Savage secretly made of them on Dirk’s laptop and made sure she found it.

Knowing how disgusted Holly would be, Milo imagined the big day would be called off and the family he’s so desperate to protect – having secretly killed their parents Gordon and Helen in a joyriding incident 13 years ago – would be safe once more.

But his plan backfired in tonight’s E4 first look when Holly forced her mum to choose between her or Dirk and the bride refused to believe her hubby-to-be had anything to do with the sick video and insisted he’s no pervert – so the ceremony went ahead (with her little brother Tom all grown up and proudly walking her down the aisle). However, after the celebrations Cindy was stunned to find Holly had packed her bags and was moving out…

Milo’s dream of keeping the Cunninghams closer together has gone seriously awry and ended up driving a wedge between Holly and her mum. With the rest of the clan taking Cindy and Dirk’s side and Holly cast out, has Milo caused irreparable damage? And how long before the Cunninghams discover his true identity?

