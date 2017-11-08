Stephen Moyer replaces Christopher Eccleston in series two of Safe House

The True Blood actor will be starring in the crime drama on ITV with Mr Selfridge's Zoe Tapper

True Blood actor Stephen Moyer is returning to the UK to take up a starring role in ITV crime drama Safe House.

Advertisement

Season two of the series centres around ex-police officer Tom Brook, who runs a safe house by the sea in wild and beautiful Anglesey.

His world is set to turn upside down when news breaks of a crime remarkably similar to one he investigated years ago – a series of abductions perpetrated by an assailant known as ‘The Crow’, who took wives away from husbands as they watched on helplessly.

Moyer takes over from Christopher Eccleston, who previously starred in the drama as ex-cop Robert Carmichael. Other new cast members include Zoe Tapper as his partner Sam, Devla Kirwan and Jason Watkins.

True Blood fans used to seeing him snarl “Sookie is mine!” will no doubt be excited to see how he fleshes out the role.

Advertisement

Filming on Safe House begins later this month.