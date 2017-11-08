Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series six

Everything you need to know about the sixth season stars of the exotic murder mystery

As well as being home to some of the most exotic murders on TV, the sizzling Caribbean island of Saint Marie is also host to some very familiar faces. From Father Ted stars to The Night Manager actors, the sixth series of the BBC’s hit whodunnit Death in Paradise is full of people you’ve seen before.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s cast and characters.

Regular cast

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Who is DI Humphrey Goodman?

DI Goodman is the main detective on the fictional island, taking over from Ben Miller’s Richard Poole in series three. Although he has the same knack for details and crime-solving as his predecessor, unlike Poole, Goodman fully embraces Carribean life. However, Goodman is very clumsy and is never far away from an accident in a lovable Hugh Grant kind of way.

Who is Kris Marshall?

Most will know him as lovable idiot Nick Harper in BBC sitcom My Family, or as American-bound Colin Frissell in Love Actually.

And yes, he’s also very recognisable as Adam from those BT adverts between 2005 and 2011, plus as Dave in BBC sitcom Citizen Khan.

Joséphine Jobert as DS Florence Cassel

Who is Florence Cassel?

DS Cassel is a young detective with a great nose for sniffing out guilty parties. She’s strong-minded, charming and, above all, an outstanding police officer.

Who is Joséphine Jobert?

Advertisement

Before starring in Death in Paradise, Jobert starred in a number of French TV shows, including the popular soap Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez.