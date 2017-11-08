Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Michael Parr teases major new Ross Barton storyline

Emmerdale: Michael Parr teases major new Ross Barton storyline

"It's a big subject that we're going to be tackling," says the actor

136352.3f2d59a4-36c2-41d7-9176-27d5a378474e

Emmerdale star Michael Parr has revealed that 2018 will prove to be a major year for his character Ross Barton.

Advertisement

Ross may currently be prime suspect in the Emma Barton murder case, but it seems that this is nothing compared to what is coming up for the village bad boy.

“Ross has a big story coming his way in the new year,” the actor told Inside Soap’s 2018 Yearbook. “It’s a big subject that we’re going to be tackling and I’ll have to do a lot of research for it, which really excites me. It takes me back to my days of studying at drama school.”

Parr recently admitted to RadioTimes.com that he thought Ross wasn’t as dangerous as he used to be: “He’s definitely lost that edge – two years ago I was shooting people without a guilty conscience, but now I can’t fight somebody in a pub without getting beaten up!

“I hope that we can find the old Ross again, but I don’t know too far ahead.”

Emmerdale__see_Ross_in_fresh_trouble_with_the_police___watch_the_full_scene-b2fc368

Last night’s episode of the ITV soap saw it revealed in a flashback scene that Ross was in possession of Emma’s letter of confession – the very same note that ultimately ended up in Adam Barton’s car.

With Ross previously having been glimpsed at the viaduct around the time of his mum’s death, he’s now starting to look very guilty indeed.

So might Ross’s new plotline be one set behind bars?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Related news

pjimage-37

Emmerdale: the father of Moira’s baby REVEALED!

ITV - DB

Emmerdale: Adam is arrested for Emma’s murder – as Ross does a runner!

All about Emmerdale

136352.3f2d59a4-36c2-41d7-9176-27d5a378474e
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

pjimage-37

Emmerdale: the father of Moira’s baby REVEALED!

ITV - DB

Emmerdale: Adam is arrested for Emma’s murder – as Ross does a runner!

em1-f3cc1dd

Emmerdale: Emma Barton DIDN’T commit suicide?

Screen Shot spdpsajdpojdpasjdpaos2017-10-13 at 15.54.39

Emmerdale: Ross Barton reveals why he burned Emma’s belongings

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more