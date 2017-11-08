Emmerdale: Michael Parr teases major new Ross Barton storyline

"It's a big subject that we're going to be tackling," says the actor

Emmerdale star Michael Parr has revealed that 2018 will prove to be a major year for his character Ross Barton.

Advertisement

Ross may currently be prime suspect in the Emma Barton murder case, but it seems that this is nothing compared to what is coming up for the village bad boy.

“Ross has a big story coming his way in the new year,” the actor told Inside Soap’s 2018 Yearbook. “It’s a big subject that we’re going to be tackling and I’ll have to do a lot of research for it, which really excites me. It takes me back to my days of studying at drama school.”

Parr recently admitted to RadioTimes.com that he thought Ross wasn’t as dangerous as he used to be: “He’s definitely lost that edge – two years ago I was shooting people without a guilty conscience, but now I can’t fight somebody in a pub without getting beaten up!

“I hope that we can find the old Ross again, but I don’t know too far ahead.”

Last night’s episode of the ITV soap saw it revealed in a flashback scene that Ross was in possession of Emma’s letter of confession – the very same note that ultimately ended up in Adam Barton’s car.

With Ross previously having been glimpsed at the viaduct around the time of his mum’s death, he’s now starting to look very guilty indeed.

So might Ross’s new plotline be one set behind bars?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.