Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley on special Young Cain flashback – “It’s fascinating”

Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley on special Young Cain flashback – “It’s fascinating”

Fans will get an insight into Cain's upsetting childhood

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 7th November 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 7th November 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 7992 Friday 17th November 2017 Cain Dingle [JEFF HORDLEY] is worried when Faith Dingle [SALLY DEXTER] turns up at the garage saying something’s wrong with Moira. He gets in the car with her but quickly realises he’s been duped when she drives them back to his childhood home. A flood of unhappy memories return giving Cain food for thought about Isaac. Will he also get a newfound respect for his mum or will past memories be too much? Tonight we get a glimpse into Cain’s childhood Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has revealed details of next week’s flashback episode that will shed light on his character Cain Dingle’s unhappy childhood.

Advertisement

The upcoming drama sees Cain duped by mum Faith into revisiting his old family home, where viewers then get fresh insights into his upbringing.

“Faith rushes into the garage and says that Moira needs Cain immediately. So a panicked Cain gets into a car with her, but she isn’t actually telling the truth. What she does is drive him to their old house where he, Chas, Faith and Shadrach grew up,” said the actor.

As Hordley explained, younger actors will then be seen playing 1980s versions of the Dingle clan: “I’ve only seen pictures of the young cast, so it’ll be fascinating to see how it looks.

“Sally [Dexter] and I are being the voiceover of the episode, but when it flashes back, all the young actors have got the nitty gritty and the domestic scenes. It’s a really interesting episode. I’m really excited by it.”

itv - db

As fans already know, Faith walked out on offspring Cain and Faith when they were children, leaving them with many unanswered questions about why she acted in the way she did.

On the topic of Faith and whether she can be redeemed in Cain’s eyes, Hordley added: “I think Cain will always hold that against her. The audience wants answers about the history of Cain and Faith, as well as Faith and Chas.

“And, as we see in this episode, it all starts to slowly unravel. Whether it moves us forward to another place remains to be seen, but there’s a lot more to explore in this story.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Related news

EMBARGO_EMMERDALE_01

Emmerdale: Natalie J Robb on Moira’s baby shock – but is the daddy Pete or Cain?

45236

Emmerdale spoilers: James Redmond and Dudley Sutton to join the ITV soap

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 7th November 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 7th November 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 7992 Friday 17th November 2017 Cain Dingle [JEFF HORDLEY] is worried when Faith Dingle [SALLY DEXTER] turns up at the garage saying something’s wrong with Moira. He gets in the car with her but quickly realises he’s been duped when she drives them back to his childhood home. A flood of unhappy memories return giving Cain food for thought about Isaac. Will he also get a newfound respect for his mum or will past memories be too much? Tonight we get a glimpse into Cain’s childhood Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EMBARGO_EMMERDALE_01

Emmerdale: Natalie J Robb on Moira’s baby shock – but is the daddy Pete or Cain?

45236

Emmerdale spoilers: James Redmond and Dudley Sutton to join the ITV soap

Screen Shot 2017-08-23 at 14.43.46

Emmerdale: Paddy and Rhona AREN’T getting back together

pjimage-37

Emmerdale: the father of Moira’s baby REVEALED!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more