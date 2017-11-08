Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley on special Young Cain flashback – “It’s fascinating”

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has revealed details of next week’s flashback episode that will shed light on his character Cain Dingle’s unhappy childhood.

Advertisement

The upcoming drama sees Cain duped by mum Faith into revisiting his old family home, where viewers then get fresh insights into his upbringing.

“Faith rushes into the garage and says that Moira needs Cain immediately. So a panicked Cain gets into a car with her, but she isn’t actually telling the truth. What she does is drive him to their old house where he, Chas, Faith and Shadrach grew up,” said the actor.

As Hordley explained, younger actors will then be seen playing 1980s versions of the Dingle clan: “I’ve only seen pictures of the young cast, so it’ll be fascinating to see how it looks.

“Sally [Dexter] and I are being the voiceover of the episode, but when it flashes back, all the young actors have got the nitty gritty and the domestic scenes. It’s a really interesting episode. I’m really excited by it.”

As fans already know, Faith walked out on offspring Cain and Faith when they were children, leaving them with many unanswered questions about why she acted in the way she did.

On the topic of Faith and whether she can be redeemed in Cain’s eyes, Hordley added: “I think Cain will always hold that against her. The audience wants answers about the history of Cain and Faith, as well as Faith and Chas.

“And, as we see in this episode, it all starts to slowly unravel. Whether it moves us forward to another place remains to be seen, but there’s a lot more to explore in this story.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers