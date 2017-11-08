Coronation Street: Mary banned from seeing grandson George – what happens next?

Coronation Street’s Mary Cole is devastated after her clash with daughter-in-law Angie Appleton led to an explosive showdown with son Jude where he banished her from his family. Will she ever see her precious grandson George again?

The rivalry between Mary and Angie went beyond the usual interfering mother-in-law tension in tonight’s Corrie double bill when Mrs Cole reported her relative for drink driving when Angie abandoned her lunchtime glass of wine to rush poorly baby son George to the hospital.

As the cops caught up with Angie and breathalysed her on the street, Mary was in hot pursuit and witnessed the incident, confirming to the angry young mum she had tipped off the police. The frosty atmosphere between the women became even more frosty than usual this week when Mary started to accuse Angie of having a drink problem and being a danger to her child. Seeing the wine, she’d assumed Angie had drunk too much and wasn’t safe to get behind the wheel. But she’d jumped to a huge conclusion and soon regretted it…

Found to be well under the legal limit, the police let Angie go without charge and she continued on to the hospital. Waiting anxiously at home, Mary later received a visit from a fuming Jude who let rip at his long-lost mum for her accusations.

Calling her jealous and twisted, Jude’s tirade saw him tear a strip off Mary for projecting her own guilt at not having been a part of his upbringing on Angie’s parenting. Telling his emotional mum he wished they’d never met, he called her a freak and told her to keep away from him and his family…

Emotional Mary was a wreck as she wept to pal Dev Alahan that she’d ruined everything after only having found the son she was forced to give up as a teenager last year. Next week, Mary is desperate to see George and make amends, but wise Dev advises the well-meaning florist to give the Appletons time to calm down.

Can Mary put this right or has she pushed Jude too far? And can Angie get the help she needs after admitting to Toyah Battersby she thinks she might be suffering from post natal depression?

