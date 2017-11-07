Emmerdale: Cain’s unhappy childhood revealed in special flashback

Emmerdale is to offer a glimpse into Cain Dingle’s unhappy childhood in specially filmed flashback scenes.

As fans of the ITV soap know, Cain was born as a result of an affair between his married mum Faith and Zak Dingle – Faith being married to Zak’s brother Shadrach at the time.

Shadrach then brought Cain up thinking he was his natural son, unaware that he was actually his uncle. But – until now – we’ve learned little about what that upbringing was like.

Next week’s episodes will see Moira turn up at the garage, claiming that something is wrong with Moira.

Cain then gets into a car with her, but soon realises he’s been duped when Faith drives them back to his childhood home.

A flood of unhappy memories then return, all of which give Cain food for thought about his newborn son Isaac. But will he also get a newfound respect for his mum in the process? Or will troubling recollections prove to be too much to handle?

