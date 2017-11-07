Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Cain’s unhappy childhood revealed in special flashback

Will past memories make Cain think afresh about baby Isaac?

Emmerdale is to offer a glimpse into Cain Dingle’s unhappy childhood in specially filmed flashback scenes.

As fans of the ITV soap know, Cain was born as a result of an affair between his married mum Faith and Zak Dingle – Faith being married to Zak’s brother Shadrach at the time.

Shadrach then brought Cain up thinking he was his natural son, unaware that he was actually his uncle. But – until now – we’ve learned little about what that upbringing was like.

Next week’s episodes will see Moira turn up at the garage, claiming that something is wrong with Moira.

Cain then gets into a car with her, but soon realises he’s been duped when Faith drives them back to his childhood home.

A flood of unhappy memories then return, all of which give Cain food for thought about his newborn son Isaac. But will he also get a newfound respect for his mum in the process? Or will troubling recollections prove to be too much to handle?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

All about Emmerdale

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

