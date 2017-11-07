EastEnders: Kathy to leave Walford after bust-up with Ben?

Further revelations about Willmott-Brown see Kathy decide to quit Albert Square

Kathy Beale will try to leave Walford in next week’s EastEnders following further bombshells surrounding the return of James Willmott-Brown.

Advertisement

The upcoming drama sees Kathy decide to Ben the truth about her rape after she discovers that Luke is Willmott-Brown’s son.

Reeling from the revelations, Ben storms off, struggling to comprehend the news that his mother was raped by Luke’s dad.

But fans can expect family loyalties to be tested when Luke tells Ben that his father would like to meet with him.

Despite initially telling his boyfriend that he isn’t interested, Ben eventually agrees to see Willmott-Brown in the flesh. But what will the twisted schemer have to say? And might Ben be swayed by his version of events?

Certainly, in the immediate aftermath of all this, Kathy decides that enough is enough and opts to leave Albert Square, saying that she can’t stay around after what has happened with Ben.

But will she really leave everything she knows for the second time in her life?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers