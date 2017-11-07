Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Kathy to leave Walford after bust-up with Ben?

EastEnders: Kathy to leave Walford after bust-up with Ben?

Further revelations about Willmott-Brown see Kathy decide to quit Albert Square

BBC - DB

Kathy Beale will try to leave Walford in next week’s EastEnders following further bombshells surrounding the return of James Willmott-Brown.

Advertisement

The upcoming drama sees Kathy decide to Ben the truth about her rape after she discovers that Luke is Willmott-Brown’s son.

Reeling from the revelations, Ben storms off, struggling to comprehend the news that his mother was raped by Luke’s dad.

DB - BBC

But fans can expect family loyalties to be tested when Luke tells Ben that his father would like to meet with him.

Despite initially telling his boyfriend that he isn’t interested, Ben eventually agrees to see Willmott-Brown in the flesh. But what will the twisted schemer have to say? And might Ben be swayed by his version of events?

BBC - DB

Certainly, in the immediate aftermath of all this, Kathy decides that enough is enough and opts to leave Albert Square, saying that she can’t stay around after what has happened with Ben.

But will she really leave everything she knows for the second time in her life?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Related news

p00q3n0xJWB_EastEnders_sdjspdjaspjs

EastEnders: who is James Willmott-Brown?

JWB - anno_djaoidjsoaijdasoijdoiasjda1213

James Willmott-Brown returns to EastEnders – as big family secrets are revealed

All about EastEnders

BBC - DB
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

p00q3n0xJWB_EastEnders_sdjspdjaspjs

EastEnders: who is James Willmott-Brown?

JWB - anno_djaoidjsoaijdasoijdoiasjda1213

James Willmott-Brown returns to EastEnders – as big family secrets are revealed

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

EastEnders: Willmott-Brown corners Kathy – here’s what happens next

JWB - Monday

EastEnders: sinister Willmott-Brown visits Kathy’s – see the first-look pictures

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more