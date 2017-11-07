Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Phelan and Anna’s battle takes a new twist

Why is Pat offering Anna a deal?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 7th November 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 7th November 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9300 Wednesday 15th November 2017 - 2nd Ep

The war between Pat Phelan and Anna Windass will intensify in next week’s Coronation Street as the murderous builder tries to cover his tracks.

Pat and wife Eileen will return from holiday, only to be met with the news that the house they’ve been doing up has burnt down.

Viewers know that Andy was being held captive in the basement of the property prior to his murder, so Phelan is left employing all his acting skills as he feigns surprise upon receiving news of the arson.

ITV - DB

Later on, the police will be seen quizzing Phelan about Seb’s recent accident and he takes the opportunity to point the finger at Anna, revealing that he witnessed her slapping him across the face.

But things aren’t all going Pat’s way: when Nicola announces that she’s moving to Australia, Phelan can’t help but blame Anna for turning his daughter against him.

ITV - DB

As he stares at Anna with abject hatred, a new plan forms in Phelan’s mind. By the week’s end, Pat will have dropped the bombshell news that Nicola is expecting Gary’s baby.

And as Anna reels from the news, Phelan offers her a deal. But what exactly does he have to say? And how will Anna react?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

