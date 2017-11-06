Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Willmott-Brown reveals he’s dying – here’s what happens next

EastEnders: Willmott-Brown reveals he’s dying – here’s what happens next

The rapist just came face to face with Kathy again

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

EastEnders villain James Willmott-Brown has revealed that he has mere months to live thanks to a diagnosis of liver cancer.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw him explain his circumstances to Kathy Beale, the woman he raped back in 1988.

The pair came face to face again after Willmott-Brown paid a late-night visit to the Bridge Street café and asked Kathy to put the past behind them.

In disbelief at his suggestion, Kathy then relived what happened to her on that fateful evening, in the face of his denials that what he’d done was rape.

EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593

Despite Kathy telling him that she was left terrified by his actions, a deluded Willmott-Brown still wouldn’t admit the truth, instead leaving her his contact details and making veiled threats about the future.

Later this week, Ian will be left troubled by his mum’s behaviour and – after pushing for answers – she soon admits that Willmott-Brown came to see her.

Worried for his mum’s safety, Ian then turns to Phil for help – but what action will Phil take when he and Willmott-Brown come face to face?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Related news

p00q3n0xJWB_EastEnders_sdjspdjaspjs

EastEnders: who is James Willmott-Brown?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

EastEnders: Willmott-Brown corners Kathy – here’s what happens next

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

p00q3n0xJWB_EastEnders_sdjspdjaspjs

EastEnders: who is James Willmott-Brown?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

EastEnders: Willmott-Brown corners Kathy – here’s what happens next

JWB - Monday

EastEnders: sinister Willmott-Brown visits Kathy’s – see the first-look pictures

JWB - anno_djaoidjsoaijdasoijdoiasjda1213

James Willmott-Brown returns to EastEnders – as big family secrets are revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more