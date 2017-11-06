EastEnders: Willmott-Brown reveals he’s dying – here’s what happens next

The rapist just came face to face with Kathy again

EastEnders villain James Willmott-Brown has revealed that he has mere months to live thanks to a diagnosis of liver cancer.

Tonight’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw him explain his circumstances to Kathy Beale, the woman he raped back in 1988.

The pair came face to face again after Willmott-Brown paid a late-night visit to the Bridge Street café and asked Kathy to put the past behind them.

In disbelief at his suggestion, Kathy then relived what happened to her on that fateful evening, in the face of his denials that what he’d done was rape.

Despite Kathy telling him that she was left terrified by his actions, a deluded Willmott-Brown still wouldn’t admit the truth, instead leaving her his contact details and making veiled threats about the future.

Later this week, Ian will be left troubled by his mum’s behaviour and – after pushing for answers – she soon admits that Willmott-Brown came to see her.

Worried for his mum’s safety, Ian then turns to Phil for help – but what action will Phil take when he and Willmott-Brown come face to face?

