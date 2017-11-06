Dancing on Ice 2018: Everything you need to know, from who the judges are to all the celebrity rumours

With ITV's celebrity ice dancing competition set to return, here's all the details we know so far

Just four years after putting it on ice, ITV are bringing back Dancing on Ice.

No really, they are. It’s back in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the celebrity ice-dancing contest:

When is Dancing on Ice back on TV?

Although a specific date for Dancing on Ice’s return hasn’t yet been confirmed, ITV have said that the show will be returning in 2018.

Every other series of Dancing on Ice began airing in January, so it seems likely that this tenth run will follow suit and also kick off in the new year.

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

It’s been confirmed that Mr Nasty himself Jason Gardiner is returning to the ice panel alongside former coaches on the show, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Former Britain’s Got Talent winner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo has also been confirmed by the show’s host Holly Willoughby who said: “Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series. He’s a brilliant dancer and a brilliant choreographer. He was discovered on Britain’s Got Talent, and now he’s going to be our judge.”

Meanwhile, Ashley himself said: “This show feels like it’s embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh. I’m going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason! I’m going to be honest. If someone is great, I’ll tell them they’re great. If people need telling that it was bad, I’ll tell them.”

Who are the celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice?

From The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown to Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, here’s all the latest celebrity rumours for who’s joining the ITV show when it returns next year.

Who are the presenters of Dancing on Ice?

The show’s original hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have both confirmed they are returning to the show.

The pair hosted the first six series of the show from 2006 to 2011, although Holly left and was replaced by Christine Bleakley in 2012.

Christine and Phillip then hosted the show together for a further three years before it was dropped by ITV in 2014.

Holly said: “I’m so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much! Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it’s even more special as it’s the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It’s full of wonderful memories and I can’t wait to make some new ones.”

Phillip added: “I’m often told how much people have missed Dancing on Ice, and with the show so fondly remembered, it’s exciting for us all to now have the chance to breath new life into the show, and of course spending an extra day of the week with Holly is the icing on the cake!”

Who are the judges on Dancing on Ice?

Former coaches on the show Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will now be taking up judging jobs on the ice panel when DOI returns.

However, RadioTimes.com understands that there are a further two places on the panel to be filled and it’s likely that one will be a brand new face and the other will be a former judge on the show.

Torvill and Dean said: “We are thrilled that Dancing On Ice is returning to ITV next year and delighted to announce our new roles on the judging panel. The show struck such a huge chord with the viewers ever since it launched in 2006, with many of them taking up skating as a result.

“We can’t wait to be back on screen in 2018, with a bigger and better series for a brand new audience.”

Who are the coaches in Dancing on Ice?

Karen Barber was previously Head Coach on the show, with former Olympic champions Torvill and Dean also mentoring the celebrity skaters. With the pair now joining the ice panel and no news on whether Karen will be coming back to the show, the coaching line-up is still to be confirmed.

Who are the professional ice skaters?

As yet, no professionals have been announced for the show. However, a press release from ITV did say that we’d be seeing a “refreshed line up of skating professionals” taking to the ice, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Are there any format changes to Dancing on Ice?

No specifics have so far been revealed, but ITV have promised us a “spectacular new set” along with “more ambitious routines than ever before”.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018