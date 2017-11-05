I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 – Which stars are going into the jungle?

Who are the people that could be joining Ant and Dec in Australia for the next series of the ITV reality show?

It’s never too early for rumours to start circulating as to who will be joining Ant and Dec in the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and this year is no different.

In fact, bookies have already begun issuing odds on some of the stars they think could be going down under in November 2017.

Here’s some of the names being mentioned in the press so far…

Jennie McAlpine

Is McAlpine set to swap the Cobbles for the jungle? The Coronation Street star – who has made a name for herself by bringing the character Fiz Brown to life for the past 16 years – is rumoured to be going on I’m a Celebrity.

“Jennie’s been on the wishlist for some time and, after a lot of persuasion, she’s agreed to take part this year,” an inside source reportedly told The Sun. “Corrie have given it the green light because they’ve been able to reschedule her storyline filming — so everything has finally fallen into place.”

Apart from being a series regular on Corrie, McAlpine has appeared on a whole host of game shows – including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, All Star Family Fortunes, and Pointless Celebrities – and was also a guest panellist on Loose Women.