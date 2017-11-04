Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is Karen Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Who is Karen Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Strictly veteran Karen is waltzing into her sixth year on Strictly

118483

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Karen Clifton

Age: 35

Advertisement

From: Venezuela

Twitter: @karen_hauer

Instagram: karencliftonofficial

Strictly wins: 0. After five years of Strictly, Karen has barely inched close to the Glitterball trophy. The best she did was when she placed fourth with Mark Wright in 2014.

Which Strictly celebrity has Karen been paired with? Simon Rimmer

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Karen Clifton?

2017 marks Karen’s sixth year as a Strictly senorita, and she’s had something of a mixed fortune with her dance partners over the years.

Although making it to fourth place with Mark Wright in 2014 was a highlight, perhaps less so was finishing 10th place with Dave Myers in 2013.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine and former Westlife singer Nicky Byrne also partnered Karen, and last year her celebrity dancer was Will Young.

Although there were high hopes for the pair to go far in the competition, Will announced he was quitting the show owing to “personal reasons” after three weeks.

Karen is married to fellow professional Kevin Clifton, who proposed to Karen on stage at a performance of dance show Burn the Floor on her birthday. Awwwh. 

Karen was born in Valencia, Venezuela and took up dancing after moving to New York when she was just eight-years-old. Soon after she won a scholarship to the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance where she studied African, contemporary and ballet before moving on to ballroom and Latin at 19.

Advertisement

Since then she’s worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, and has won some of the biggest dancing awards out there: she was declared World Mambo Champion in 2008 and Professional American Rhythm Rising Star Champion in 2009.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals

Janette Manrara

Janette Manrara

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse

Karen Clifton

Karen Clifton

Katya Jones

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden

Amy Dowden

Chloe Hewitt

Chloe Hewitt

Aljaz Skorjanec

Aljaz Skorjanec

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard

Gorka Marquez

Gorka Marquez

Pasha Kovalev

Pasha Kovalev

Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton

Brendan Cole

Brendan Cole

Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke

Neil Jones

Neil Jones

Tags

Related news

Strictly logo

Be there live How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tickets

117443

Here’s two Strictly pro dancers fighting over a glitterball

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly logo

Be there live How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tickets

117443

Here’s two Strictly pro dancers fighting over a glitterball

117588

Strictly Ed Balls gets told off for 'dancing like a rugby player'

129008.8021bbc0-5444-41cc-a602-102bac2b2dee

Exclusive Karen Clifton hasn’t spoken to Will Young since he quit Strictly

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more