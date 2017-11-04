Who is AJ Pritchard? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Everything you need to know about the British dancer from Stoke-on-Trent

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: AJ Pritchard

Age: 22

Twitter: @aj11ace

Instagram: @aj11ace

Strictly wins: 0. AJ partnered with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane last year and the pair finished fourth.

Which Strictly celebrity has AJ been paired with? Mollie King

Who is AJ Pritchard?

AJ’s full name is Alex Joseph Pritchard and he was born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1994. AJ has always enjoyed energetic pursuits, and was a keen snowboarder and mountainboarder before a broken arm helped him decide to take up dancing instead.

His professional dancing partner is Chloe Hewitt who, for the second year running, won’t be paired with a celebrity. AJ has spent the last nine years honing his craft with Chloe, becoming National Youth Latin Champions three years in a row, as well as European Youth Latin Champions.

The duo competed in the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 reaching the semi-finals.

For his first year on Strictly, AJ had a cracking run and managed to finish fourth overall with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane.