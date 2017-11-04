What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the chat show's return

After a nine month break, The Jonathan Ross show is back with a whole new line-up of stars on his sofa. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is it on?

The Jonathan Ross Show continues on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV.

Who’s on the sofa this week?

Oscar-winning actress and director Jodie Foster joins Jonathan in the studio this evening, along with comedian, TV personality and bestselling author David Walliams, and Man Down and GameFace star Roisin Conaty. Plus, 1980s icon Debbie Harry chats to the host, before joining her band Blondie to perform.