What happened on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night?

From Debbie's 40 to Ruth's fall, here are all the big talking points from week seven of Strictly Come Dancing 2017

What happened on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend? Week seven was the halfway point, and it didn’t disappoint. Here are the key moments and best bits of Saturday night:

And so we have our first 40 of the series! Craig Revel Horwood was so impressed with Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice’s Tango that he went one further than pulling out the ten paddle, and actually walked all the way around the podium, got down on his knees and worshipped this Strictly couple. He said nothing else. No other feedback was necessary.

When the other judges had pulled their jaws off the floor at Craig’s reaction (Darcey Bussell: “That was strange, wasn’t it?”) they competed to deliver the most glowing praise, with Bruno calling it a “Tango masterclass”.

That definitely wasn’t supposed to happen, as Tess Daly so helpfully pointed out once Anton Du Beke and Ruth Langsford had got to their feet and dusted themselves off.

As they came to the end of their Paso Doble and struck a dramatic final pose, Anton Du Beke suddenly toppled over and tumbled to the floor – taking Ruth Langsford right down with him. And on top of him. Addressing Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes in the audience, Anton said: “Eamonn, I’m sorry about the end.”

The Curse of #Strictly before my very Eyes ! https://t.co/jzaunurV6v — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) November 4, 2017

Shirley Ballas had the best comment as the whole studio tried to recover from the giggles: “I’m not laughing at you. I’m laughing with you.”

Aston Merrygold got a four from Craig

Controversial mark of the night! Having been uncharacteristically cheery all evening, Craig Revel Horwood shocked Strictly fans by pulling out his four paddle for Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara’s Viennese Waltz. Sure, it wasn’t their best dance of the series – but c’mon, all the other judges gave him sevens so it can’t have been that bad.

Aston usually gets pretty high scores, so this was a real fall from grace and his first time in the danger zone. It left him second-from-last on the leaderboard with only Ruth Langsford below him. “Some things don’t always work out, darling” was Craig’s harsh feedback.

Shirley Ballas came out with an amazing innuendo

I wonder how many complaints the BBC will receive about the audience tittering after Shirley’s “Coming from behind” comment. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/MROFBifoO8 — Aaron Symons (@Aaron_Symons) November 4, 2017

Shirley’s innuendo was brilliant because it was completely accidental. After Joe McFadden’s amazing Charleston, she declared he might have a new nickname: “Could it be “dark horse Joe”? The one coming from behind.”

Offscreen to her left, Bruno was trying to contain himself and the audience began laughing while Shirley, concerned, asked: “Did I say that right?”

Tess Daly explained: “I think it’s Bruno’s face.”

It was a good week for Susan Calman and Davood Ghadami

Both Susan Calman and Davood Ghadami looked like they could be into trouble coming into this week, but they bounced back – in Susan’s case quite literally.

Susan and pro partner Kevin Clifton delivered an amazing jive, climbing up to 29 points and fifth place on the leaderboard – they’re in the top half! “This is definitely your dance” said Darcey.

And Davood also defied expectations with his American Smooth, earning 35 points and high praise from the judges. “I loved it darling, absolutely loved it” was Craig’s verdict.

But who will be going home on Sunday night?

