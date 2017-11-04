The X Factor weekly results – who was eliminated and who won the Sunday night prize?

With a brand new format and a very different sing-off each Sunday, here are all the results from the show so far

Week 1

Sunday night

Who was eliminated? Talia Dean

Advertisement

Talia became the second act to leave the competition after Spencer Sutherland’s exit on Saturday. Talia said that she thought all of the finalists who were remaining in the competition were “all so amazing” and that there was “no competing” with them. What a woman!

Who won the viewers’ vote? Rak-Su

After winning the most votes from viewers from every act in both the Overs and the Groups, Rak-Su then went up against Grace Davies in the Prize Fight sing-off. Although ultimately, it was Grace who won the trip to New York to meet Pink.

Saturday night

Who was eliminated? Spencer Sutherland

Poor Spencer. His parents had flown all the way from America to the UK for the first time ever, but he was voted out in the blink of an eye during the first live show. Well, the blink of twelve and a half minutes to be precise.

Yet just an hour earlier, Louis had been saying: “I know how hard you work behind the scenes. You’re one of the most professional contestants I’ve ever worked with on the show.”

What did you think? Was Spencer the right act to leave in the first live show?

Who won the viewers’ vote? Grace Davies

An early favourite from day one, perhaps it was no surprise that Grace won the most votes on Saturday night.

Dermot rather prematurely asked her how she felt about winning the prize of going to New York to meet Pink, to which Grace had to remind him that she needed to win the sing-off on Sunday before that happened.

Don’t worry, Derm, all these new rules are bloody confusing.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.