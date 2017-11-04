Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Mollie King?

The singer from The Saturdays will be taking to the dance floor for Strictly 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Mollie King

Age: 30

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Clio

Twitter: @MollieKing

Instagram: @mollieking

Which Strictly professional has Mollie been paired with? AJ Pritchard

Week 6

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Cha Cha to Better the Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue

The judges’ verdict: Bruno liked the “devilish fun” and said the pair’s “connection has improved”. Craig had a bit of constructive feedback: “Needed straighter legs, slight balance issues, good hip rotation and you looked confident.” Darcy loved how “sharp and sassy” the dance was. And Shirley, finally, concluded that there were issues with Mollie’s “core and shoulders coming up”.

Week 5

Score on the leaderboard: 24

Dance: Viennese Waltz to Anyone Who Had A Heart by Cilla Black

The judges’ verdict: Mollie felt a bit queazy after all those spins, but Craig said that he “really loved the opening armography” and that there was “a lot” of Viennese content in the routine. Darcey said it was “very impressive” and that the pair had grown throughout the competition, but that the only thing that let her down was the hold and her “dead straight” arm. Shirley said the pair had “believable chemistry” and “great turns”.

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard: 27

Dance: Salsa to ‘Súbeme La Radio’ by Enrique Iglesias

The judges’ verdict: “I’m alive!” Mollie excitedly exclaimed after finishing her routine. But Craig Revel Horwood wasn’t so excited, pointing out that her “footwork was very sloppy” and adding that it was a little bit “loose and late” in places. He did love the lifts, with Darcey adding that her partnership with AJ was “definitely saucy” and that her lifts had improved.

Shirley, meanwhile, said it was a “challenging routine” but that it “lacked in the quality in the dance content.”

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard: 30

Dance: American Smooth to Climb Every Mountain

The judges’ verdict: Craig “absolutely loved” the lifts in Mollie and AJ’s routine – although criticised her landings. Darcey’s advice was to keep her core strong when coming out of the lifts but said that Mollie had “so much potential” in the competition. Shirley, meanwhile, was full of praise for Mollie – even going so far as to say that she made her night!

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 25

Dance: Tango to Addicted to Love

The judges’ verdict: Craig called out Mollie and AJ on an illegal lift amongst the routine but he did praise her “attack” and “intent” in the routine. She impressed Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who said despite needing to be a bit softer in her knees, it was the best Tango delivered by a celebrity so far this series.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 23

Dance: Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly

The judges’ verdict: Bruno wanted Mollie to watch her arms, while Craig said that the former Saturdays star needed to react a little more to AJ’s lead and pulled her up on her flat feet. Darcey said that the attack and stamina was missing from her performance, but that she would probably gain that in time. Shirley described their partnership as having a “lot of potential” and that generally, Mollie did a “very, very good job”.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Mollie King:

Why are you doing Strictly?