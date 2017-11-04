Who is Spencer Sutherland? The X Factor 2017 singer looking for a spot with Louis Walsh’s Boys

The American singer and YouTube star has already released his debut EP - and performed on national television

Spencer Sutherland has already built up a significant fan base in the US with his YouTube covers and his original songs. He even has a debut acoustic EP, Unveiled – and a few months ago he made his national TV debut in America.

Advertisement

But now the singer has set his sights on this side of the Atlantic, signing up to audition on The X Factor.

Who is Spencer Sutherland?

Twitter: @Spencermusic1

Instagram: spencermusic1

Born in Ohio in the United States, Spencer is a 25-year-old singer/songwriter with a sideline as a professional model. And he’s on the rise, performing alongside artists including Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Jake Miller.

CINCINNATI wow! Much love to y'all, I'll be back very soon! A post shared by Spencer Sutherland (@spencermusic1) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Spencer released his debut single Heartstrings in 2013, and since then has released four more as well as his debut EP. His latest single is called “Selfish” and has its own music video, featuring Spencer and his female friend hanging out on a rooftop.

In June 2017, he was picked by American radio personality Elvis Duran to perform on NBC’s Today show – making his national TV debut with his breakout hit Selfish. In an interview with Entertainment Today he described his sound as a “unique mix of pop, RnB and soul”.

With over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, Spencer has already built up a major online following for his mix of original music and covers.

What did Spencer Sutherland sing at his X Factor audition?

At his audition, Spencer explained that he lives in LA and had never left America before coming to The X Factor.

He performed Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye and even had Nicole singing along to his performance.

How did Spencer make it to Judges Houses?

Boot Camp saw Spencer sing Jame Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Me Go alongside Grace Davies, Lloyd Macey and Gregor Coleman.

Come Six Chair Challenge day, Spencer risked singing a cover of Pussycat Dolls’ Don’t Cha – you know, the one originally sung by Nicole Scherzinger?

Louis clearly liked Spencer’s bravery, but wanted to see more. In the end, he had Spencer perform in a three-way sing-off before giving him a spot with the Boys at Judges Houses.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV