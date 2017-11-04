“Sorry, Eamonn!” Strictly’s Anton Du Beke falls over – and drags Ruth Langsford down on top of him

"That definitely wasn’t planned," Tess Daly said, in the understatement of the night

The Paso Doble is a dramatic dance, but Anton Du Beke and Ruth Langsford took things one step further as they ended the dance by falling over. And no, it certainly wasn’t planned.

Advertisement

The Strictly couple got to the end, struck a pose, and then tumbled swiftly to the floor. Anton went first, closely followed by Ruth who decided to go the whole way and lie on top of him wiggling her feet.

Addressing Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes in the audience, Anton said: “Eamonn, I’m sorry about the end. I’m sorry about just lying there. I’m sorry.”

Eamonn certainly saw the funny side as he giggled at his wife and her pro partner.

“That definitely wasn’t planned,” Tess Daly said, ruining any chance Anton and Ruth had of playing it off as all part of the dance.

But while the judges weren’t quite sure if she’d pulled off a Paso, awarding her only 22 points, Shirley did have one positive comment: “I’m sure there isn’t a household in England that didn’t enjoy that…. I’m not laughing at you. I’m laughing with you.”

“Did I trip you?” Ruth asked.

Advertisement

All Anton could say was: “I’ll discuss it with you later…”