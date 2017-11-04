Who is Kevin Davy White? The X Factor 2017 singer who previously auditioned for The Voice

Kevin has clearly impressed The X Factor judges more than The Voice coaches: he's through to Judges Houses...

The X Factor 2017 acts: Kevin Davy White

Age: 29

Advertisement

Twitter: @KevinDavyWhite

When X Factor singer Kevin Davy White revealed that he had previously auditioned for The Voice, we presumed that he must have at least made it to the final.

So we were pretty stunned when we tracked down the YouTube video from his Blind Audition on The Voice in France last year. Watch below for Kevin’s amazing performance of Use Somebody and to see what happened next…

Although it was hard not to be distracted by all that incredibly weird blurring out that the French version of The Voice put over their videos, we couldn’t believe that not one of the coaches turned for Kevin.

“I did The Voice France just last year,” Kevin said just before his audition at Thorpe Park. “But X Factor’s a really big stage and I want people to hear my music.”

What did Kevin Davy White sing at his first audition for The X Factor?

After he walked into the audition room, Kevin explained that he was from Paris but came to live in London a year ago.

Now a full-time musician, Kevin was previously an electrician but said it wasn’t something he wanted to do. “It’s not who I am,” he said.

He went to the Thorpe Park auditions with his supportive girlfriend Amy and sang an acoustic version of Man’s World by James Brown.

It led Nicole to give him a standing ovation and say that she loved him. “You can make a record – I would listen to your voice,” she enthused.

Sharon Osbourne also said that the way in which he performed was “organic”, and Louis Walsh added that he had a “natural talent”. Simon Cowell, meanwhile, added that he had an “amazing” voice.

How did Kevin make it through to Judges Houses?

After sailing through the first audition stage, it was on to Boot Camp, where he ended up in a four-way singing match with Tommy Kendall, Rebecca Kelly and Anthony Russell.

Safely through with Anthony Russell – who subsequently had to pull out of the show for personal reasons – Kevin went on to the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

After crowd noise forced him off the stage for a time, Kevin eventually belted out Bob Marley’s Is This Love, winning a place in Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs at Judges Houses.

Bon chance Kevin.

Who is Kevin Davy White?

He has uploaded loads of songs onto his YouTube channel whilst the talented musician has also released an EP called Mr Feeling. You can listen to it on SoundCloud here.

…Mr.Feeling v2… #limitededition #kdw #kevindavywhite #feeling #mister #mr.feeling #homemade A post shared by Kevin Davy White (@kevindavywhite) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Citing his inspirations as Ray Charles and James Brown, Kevin is also a touring musician and has most recently played gigs in London, Italy and his native France.

Advertisement

Apparently, Kevin is also working on an album that’s due for release in winter 2018.